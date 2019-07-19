Predicting seismic activities is pretty difficult, and experts claim that no technology on earth is capable of predicting tremors with precision. However, Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher from the Netherlands believe that the advanced system he developed named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) can predict potential earthquakes.

Interestingly, the predictions made by Hoogerbeets have turned true many times, and it includes the earthquakes that jolted California on July 5 and 6. Now, Hoogerbeets has predicted that powerful earthquakes measuring more than 7 on the Richter scale could hit the planet on July 19 and 20.

Hoogerbeets believes that planetary alignments and lunar geometry in the solar system have direct impacts in determining seismic activities on the earth. As per Hoogerbeets, planetary alignments will trigger electromagnetic force across the solar system, and it will destabilize the tectonic plates on the earth.

"A convergence of planetary and lunar geometry on the 17th could result in larger seismic activity, possibly high 6 to 7 magnitude, most likely on the 19th or 20th," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website Ditrianum.

In his website, Hoogerbeets has also made it clear that he is not a conspiracy theorist who makes weird predictions on the internet.

As Hoogerbeets' predictions have gone viral now, many people believe that a megaquake is on its way, and they believe that the recent quakes in California are just foreshocks. A few weeks back, Thomas Rockwell, a San Diego State University geology professor and paleoseismologist had claimed that the San Andreas Fault, popularly known as the Ring of Fire is ripe for a megaquake.

Shockingly, just hours after Hoogerbeets made the prediction, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh. The earthquake happened at around 2.53 pm on Friday, July 19. Officials revealed that no casualties have been reported so far.