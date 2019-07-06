A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 in the Richter scale hit Southern California on Friday night. The tremor rocked buildings and it sends jittery residents out on the streets. The US Geological Survey revealed that the earthquake occurred 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, and this quake has been recorded just a day after another 6.4-M earthquake hit Ridgecrest.

Interestingly, Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed Dutch seismic researcher had predicted the possibility of a powerful earthquake a few days back. In a post on his website 'Ditrianum', Hoogerbeets had revealed that these earthquakes are the result of a critical lunar geometry. He also suggested the possibility of more powerful tremors that could measure more than 8 in the Richter scale from June 08 to 11.

"From the 4th to the 6th is critical due to strong lunar geometry. From the 8th to the 11th will be exceptionally critical with the potential of a high 7 to 8+ magnitude earthquake," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

In his website, Hoogerbeets has revealed that he is using an advanced system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict earthquakes. Hoogerbeets claims that certain planetary alignments and lunar geometry are capable of destabilizing the tectonic plates here on earth.

A few days back, San Diego State University professor Thomas Rockwell had revealed that San Andreas Fault, also known as the Ring of Fire is ripe for an earthquake. Rockwell revealed that the last strong earthquake that hit the area happened more than 380 years ago. As the average earthquake-recurrent interval in this area is about 180 years, Rockwell strongly believes that a powerful tremor will hit the area soon.

However, a section of conspiracy theorists has started arguing that the increase in the number of earthquakes is an indication of Nibiru's arrival. As per these doomsday mongers, Nibiru is a rogue killer planet that is lurking at the edge of the solar system, and it is now in a collision course with the earth.