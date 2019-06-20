Seismologists believe that predicting an earthquake with precision is practically impossible using current technologies. However, Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed Dutch earthquake researcher claims that it is possible to predict earthquakes, and he believes that his system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) is capable of predicting tremors with precision.

A few days back, Hoogerbeets predicted that seismic activities will rise dramatically from June 16 to 21. The researcher also revealed that this rise in earthquakes is due to a critical planetary alignment. As per Hoogerbeets, the earthquakes in this given time period may measure even above 7 in the Richter scale which indicates extreme catastrophe in the affected area.

Interestingly, four major earthquakes jolted the planet within the timeframe predicted by the Dutch researcher. On June 17, an earthquake measuring more than 6 in the Richter scale hit outside the city of Yubin, southwest China. The earthquake was so powerful that it resulted in the death of 12 people. Xinhua, the Chinese news agency reported that the earthquake had also resulted in considerable infrastructure damage.

The next quake happened in the Hunchun city in North Korea. Even though the quake was very minor, many people believed that North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un has once again conducted a nuclear test.

On June 18, another earthquake measuring 4.9 in the Richter scale hit the Andaman islands, India, and now, on June 20, a tremor measuring 4.8 M has jolted the Satara district in Maharashtra. Even though no casualties or infrastructure damage has been reported so far in Satara, local residents in the area are in a state of panic, as they are afraid of a possible aftershock which may happen in the coming hours or days.

As Frank Hoogerbeets has predicted the earthquake timeline from June 16 to 21, many people believe that a megaquake will jolt the planet tomorrow. However, Hoogerbeets has not revealed the exact place where the earthquake will hit.

Hoogerbeets, on his website Ditrianum, reveals that certain planetary alignments are capable of destabilizing the tectonic plates on the earth, and it is causing a rise in seismic activities.