A self-proclaimed seismic researcher named Frank Hoogerbeets is now a very popular name among conspiracy theorists all around the world. His popularity rose sky high when some of his predictions regarding earthquakes turned true. Recently, he had warned that the final days of April would witness a rise in seismic activities due to critical planetary alignment, and interestingly, on April 29, an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale was reported in Carlsberg ridge, Yemen.

Even though this might be a coincidence, conspiracy theorists are already up in arms, and they strongly propagate that the predictions made by Hoogerbeets are authentic. Now, Hoogerbeets has outlandishly claimed that another earthquake, measuring more than 8 on the Richter scale, will jolt the planet between May 01 and May 03.

A recent post of Hoogerbeets on his website Ditrianum reveals that the rise in seismic activities is mainly due to the critical planetary alignment in the solar system where Venus, Mercury, and the Sun are apparently specifically positioned, thus causing a gravitational pull on the earth. This gravitational pull will destabilise the tectonic plates on the earth, resulting in increased seismic activities.

Exact place not revealed

Even though the Dutch researcher has not revealed the exact place where the earthquake is going to hit, conspiracy theorists believe that an earthquake with such a magnitude will cause drastic devastation in the affected area.

Hoogerbeets claim that he is making use of a sophisticated system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to predict potential earthquakes on the earth. As per Hoogerbeets, SSGI is "the computation of a dataset for a specific time-frame of values given to specific geometric positions of the planets, the Moon and the Sun".

Even though many predictions made by Hoogerbeets have turned true, seismic experts have classified his claims unauthentic stating that no technology on planet earth is capable of predicting earthquakes with precision.