A few days back, Dr Thomas Rockwell, a San Diego State University geology professor and paleoseismologist had claimed that the San Andreas fault, popularly known as the Ring of Fire is gearing up for a rupture. In a recent interaction with KPBS News, Rockwell claimed that the last strong earthquake that hit the area happened 380 years back. As per Rockwell, the average earthquake recurrent interval in this area is about 180 years, and it clearly indicates that the San Andreas fault is ripe for an earthquake, sometimes, a megaquake.

Adding heat to these worries, Perry Stone, a popular prophecy preacher has claimed that a gigantic tsunami will hit the US coasts soon, and unlike Thomas Rockwell who relied on scientific proofs, Stone claims that these events are actually fulfilling Biblical prophecies. It should be noted that the last time a tsunami hit California was long back in March 1964, following a megaquake that measured 9.2 in the Richter scale.

Perry Stone argues that the upcoming tsunami and earthquake will be much stronger, and it will actually trigger the end days on the planet.

''I saw another detailed tsunami dream that was so vivid and detailed that it disturbed me greatly. On the West Coast, a major split occurred in the ocean causing the Pacific's waves to rise high in all directions. This is the second West Coast dream of a tsunami I have seen. I often hesitate even sharing this on Facebook as the response is often so verbally critical and negative, reminding me of the same reaction Jeremiah received when warning the Jews of the Babylonia invasion, and one feels it is best left unsaid," wrote Perry Stone on his Facebook page.

Perry Stone also urged people to pray so that the impact of this tsunami will be reduced considerably due to the grace of God.

In the meantime, a section of apocalyptic believers claims that doomsday on the planet will be triggered after the arrival of Nibiru. As per these doomsday mongers, Nibiru alias Planet X is a rogue planet that has already headed towards the earth for a devastating collision. However, NASA has dismissed these claims classifying it as an internet hoax.