You can call it a mere coincidence or element of luck, but many of the earthquake predictions made by self-proclaimed seismic researcher Frank Hoogerbeets have turned true in the recent months. Last April, Hoogerbeets had warned that a powerful earthquake will jolt the planet, and interestingly, in the same timeline, a major tremor hit Arunachal Pradesh, India. Even though the scientific community has continuously dismissed Hoogerbeets' claims, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the predictions made by the researcher using an advanced system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) are authentic.

Now, Frank Hoogerbeets has warned that a strong earthquake which will measure 7 in the Richter scale will hit earth either on May 05 or 06. In a recent post on his website Ditrianum, Hoogerbeets revealed that a critical lunar geometry is responsible for triggering this earthquake.

Hoogerbeets strongly believes that lunar geometry and planetary alignment have a direct impact on triggering earthquakes. As per Hoogerbeets, rare alignments of planets and moon are capable of destabilizing the tectonic plates here on earth, and this is causing increased seismic activities during this time.

Even though Hoogerbeets is quite sure about the possible occurrence of the earthquake, he failed to reveal the exact area where this major tremor is going to hit. It should be noted that an earthquake measuring 7 in the Richter scale is quite strong, and it will cause serious casualties and structural damage in the area which will be affected.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that it is actually the arrival of Nibiru which is causing increased seismic activities on earth. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a rogue space body which will cause apocalypse on the earth. These conspiracy theorists believe that the gravitational field of Nibiru is so strong, and it is the real cause behind the destabilization of tectonic plates on earth.