Three earthquakes rocked Nepal with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter Scale at 6.14 am on Wednesday, April 24. The quake was reported from Kathmandu.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the preliminary earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale. No casualties have been reported so far.

The US Geological Survey said that a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh at 1.45 am on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar.

The National Emergency Operation Centre in Nepal reported that in a brief span of 20 minutes earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.3 hit Naubise village in Dhading district at 6:29 am and 6:40 am respectively, reports ANI.

The earthquakes came a day before Nepal marks four years of the devastating Gorkha earthquake that claimed more than 8,000 lives and injured more than 20,000 on 25 April 2015.

