KTM is one of the two-wheeler manufacturers always brings an array of new bikes at the EICMA show in Milan. For the 2018 edition of the show that began on November 6, one of the most anticipated models from the Austrian bike maker was the 390 Adventure.

This year, KTM India confirmed the launch of 390 Adventure in 2019 and that raised the expectations that the affordable adventure bike rivalling BMW G 310 GS and Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will definitely make global debut at the 2018 EICMA show. Unfortunately, KTM 390 Adventure didn't make debut at the show.

Curious to know about the absence of the 390 Adventure, a journalist at Overdrive asked Hubert Trunkenpolz KTM chief sales officer about the 390 Adventure. He replied "The 390 Adventure project is on-going. It will definitely be at EICMA 2019." The words clarify the launch of KTM 390 Adventure in India to be by the end of 2019 or in early 2020.

KTM 790 Adventure

Meanwhile, the company has revealed the production-ready 790 Adventure which was debuted as a concept form at last year's EICMA show. In line with most of the KTM adventure bikes, the 790 features LED headlight, smaller windscreen, exposed fairing and others.

The 790 Adventure is powered by a 799cc parallel-twin engine which puts out 95bhp at 8,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 6,600 rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox while a slipper clutch is standard. The adventure bike weighs just 189 kg, seat height is at 880mm and it has a massive ground clearance of 263mm, all ideal for off-road biking.

KTM will offer the 790 Adventure in two variants - a base 790 Adventure, and the 790 Adventure R. The 790 Adventure R boasts longer travel suspension, dirt-focussed tyres and a higher front fender.

KTM has not revealed any plans to launch the 790 Adventure in India. If the company decides to bring it to India, the 790 Adventure will take on rivals like the BMW F 850 GS and Triumph Tiger 800 range.