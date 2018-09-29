BMW Motorrad has launched the 2018 version the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS adventure bike range in India. The company launched both the F 750 GS and the F 850 GS at Auto Expo 2018 at Rs 12.20 lakh and Rs 13.7 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, the company globally updated the range in March 2018 and that new version is now being launched in the country.

BMW Motorrad India has priced the 2018 F 750 GS and the F 850 GS from Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. This means the standard F 750 GS is affordable by Rs 25,000 while the F 850 GS is now cheaper by Rs 75,000 over the outgoing version.

Prices of the new F 750 GS and F 850 GS variants are as follows

BMW F 750 GS Standard Rs 11.95 lakh BMW F 750 GS Pro Low Suspension Rs 13.20 lakh BMW F 750 GS Pro Rs 13.40 lakh BMW F 850 GS Standard Rs 12.95 lakh BMW F 850 GS Pro Low Suspension Rs 14.20 lakh BMW F 850 GS Pro Rs 14.40 lakh

The F 750 GS and the F 850 GS are middleweight adventure motorcycles and both were unveiled at EICMA show in Milan in November 2017. The asymmetric headlight and beak-like front wheel mudguard reinforce that it belongs to the BMW Motorrad GS family.

As part of 2018, the motorcycles get LED headlight and daytime riding light that can be switched on and off automatically or manually.

Both motorcycles are equipped with a new instrument cluster design, consisting an analogue speedometer and multifunctional display. Both bikes get optional 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display, integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller.

The F 750 GS is designed for riders who prefer travel enduro in combination with low seat height and copious power availability. The F 850 GS, on the other hand, features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with off-road ability.

Both motorcycles are powered by an in-line twin-cylinder 853cc engine. The mill develops 77hp at 7,500rpm in the F 750 GS while it produced 95hp at 8,250rpm in the F 850 GS. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS go up against Triumph Tiger 800 range, Honda Africa Twin and the Ducati Multistrada 950 in India.