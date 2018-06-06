2018 Africa Twin priced at Rs 13.23 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Limited to just 50 units and bookings are open

Honda Africa Twin is powered by a 999.11cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched 2018 edition of the Africa Twin dual-sport motorcycle at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on Wednesday. The Japanese two-wheeler maker has allocated only 50 units of the updated Africa Twin for India and prospective customers can book the bikes via Honda Wing World outlets located in 22 cities or through the company website.

Debuted in India at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Africa Twin boasts Throttle by Wire (TBW) system. The technology improves traction, stability control, throttle response, gear shifts of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, featuring seven levels – from level 1, for aggressive riding off-road to level 7 for maximum sense of security on slippery, wet tarmac. For more adventurous riders, now the HSTC can be completely shut off. The addition of a lithium-ion battery contributes to a 2.3kg overall weight saving.

Honda's flagship adventure-tourer motorcycle is powered by a 999.11cc, parallel twin liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank and uni-cam. The engine develops 88bhp at 7,500rpm and 93.1Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. It has been globally offered with the choice of a six-speed manual and six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) automatic transmission. The India-spec is offered with the latter only.

2018 Africa Twin is equipped with rally style negative LCD instrument display that shows details like the riding modes, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, gear position, HSTC, odometer, trip meter, clock and ABS indicator.

The Africa Twin is fitted with Showa 45mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork up front. A mono unit with hydraulic dial-style preload adjuster and rebound damping adjustment takes care of suspension duties at the rear with 220mm wheel travel.

Braking power comes from a 310mm twin floating front discs with Nissin 4-pot radial callipers and a 256mm disc with a 1-pot calliper at the rear, in addition to the ABS.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduced the Africa Twin in India at Rs 12.9 lakh ex-Delhi in May last year. The Africa Twin saw 80 units sold in less than 100 days last year.