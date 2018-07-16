Swedish carmaker Volvo had launched XC40, its most affordable SUV in India, on July 4. The initial 200 units were available only in R-Design trim and at Rs 39.9 lakh (introductory price) ex-showroom.

It looks like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 rival has got a perfect start as all the 200 units have been sold out.

Volvo Auto India has now added two variants to the XC40 range. The XC40 D4 Momentum is priced at Rs 39.9 lakh and XC40 D4 Inscription at Rs 43.9 lakh. The XC40 R-Design is now available at Rs 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We are absolutely delighted to have received such a positive response for the newly launched XC40. It's a great beginning for us and we expect it to contribute considerably in achieving 10% segment share by 2020," said Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Being the affordable variant, Volvo XC40 Momentum will miss out on features like wireless mobile phone charging, a 750-watt 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, and heated front and rear seats.

The Momentum trim will get differently designed alloy wheel while touchscreen infotainment system will be carried over. The base Volvo XC40 variant will feature standard cruise control, instead of the R-Design's adaptive cruise control.

The Inscription variant, on the other hand, will boast of much more than the XC40 R-Design offers. The Inscription trim will boast of unique grille design, six-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, subtle chrome elements for the exterior, driftwood inlays for the interior, electrically-foldable rear seat headrests, a crystal gear knob and a charging point in the boot.

The entire variant options of the Volvo XC40 in India will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo D4 diesel variant producing 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox and Haldex AWD with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Dynamic.