Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched its most affordable SUV, XC40, in India on July 4. Despite being the most affordable Volvo SUV, XC40 costs Rs 39.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). The XC40 is also offered only in R-Design, giving the customers fewer variant options to choose from.

A report in Autocar India claims that Volvo Auto India will soon expand the XC40 SUV range with two more variants. The variants in question are believed to be more affordable Momentum and range-topping Inscription. The former is expected to be priced lower than Rs 36 lakh while the Inscription variant is expected to come with a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh.

Being the affordable variant, Volvo XC40 Momentum will miss out on features like wireless mobile phone charging, a 750-watt 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, powered tailgate, and heated front and rear seats. The Momentum trim will get differently designed alloy wheel while touchscreen infotainment system will be carried over. The base Volvo XC40 variant will feature standard cruise control, instead of the R-Design's adaptive cruise control.

The Inscription variant, on the other hand, will boast of much more than the XC40 R-Design offers. The Inscription trim will boast off unique grille design, six-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, subtle chrome elements for the exterior, driftwood inlays for the interior, electrically-foldable rear seat headrests, a crystal gear knob and a charging point in the boot.

All the Volvo XC40 variants come with safety features as standard. The range includes lane-keeping assist, blind spot warning, cruise control, pilot assist, emergency braking, ESP, traction control, hill descent control and eight airbags.

The entire variant options of the Volvo XC40 in India will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo D4 diesel variant producing 190hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox and Haldex AWD with three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Dynamic.

Source: Autocar