VW Virtus is exclusive to South American markets

Current generation VW Polo and Vento to continue in India

Volkswagen AG board is considering introducing a low-cost version of the MQB platform in India

German carmaker Volkswagen had revealed Virtus, the sixth generation Polo-based sedan, in the Brazilian market in November last year. The new mid-size sedan replaced Polo sedan (Vento) sold in the South American markets and sparked rumours that Virtus will replace Vento in other markets, including India.

However, emerging reports indicate that the VW Virtus sedan is not India-bound as a replacement for ageing Vento. The sedan, in fact, will be exclusive for South American markets, reports CARmag.co.za. It is not surprising since the launch of sixth generation Polo is also uncertain in India in the near future.

There have been rumours that Volkswagen may skip the crucial hatchback segment in India because it is low on priority for the carmaker's vision 'India 2.0 strategy. The company is reportedly planning two cars - a sedan and a compact SUV - for India in association with Skoda Auto while the hatchbacks will have no role at least in the next five years, reports ET Auto. This indicates the launch of the sixth generation Polo in India will not happen anytime soon. Since the Virtus sedan is based on the new Polo, it is clear that India launch of the Virtus sedan is highly unlikely.

Having said that Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing a low-cost version of the MQB platform in India. This may see a new sedan with design cues of Virtus coming to India. However, it is too early to make a comment on that since VW India yet to make an announcement about its future cars.

Volkswagen Virtus

Built on the MQB platform, the Virtus comes with prominent crease lines at the front that edges the air intake and cuts the space between the main optical assembly and the fog lights. Though the basic silhouette is similar to the Polo hatchback, the front bumper has been tweaked to give it a separate stance.

The Virtus adopts the double arrow line on the side which renders it a lengthier feel than real. The sedan's wheelbase measures 2,650mm, which is 80mm more than that of the Polo. The rear doors are longer than the Polo hatchback. The Virtus' rear angle is similar to the Jetta. The sloping roofline and wraparound tail-lamps are cohesive and give it a clean design.

The Virtus in Brazil is offered in two engine options – a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 117hp and 162Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol producing 128hp and 200Nm of torque.