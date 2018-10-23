Tyler Glockner, a UFO researcher who runs the YouTube channel 'Secureteam10' has recently uploaded a video that shows a plume of smoke coming up from the surface of Mars. Even though NASA has not reported anything on the explosion, Glockner argues that something has detonated for sure on Mars.

"There was an explosion. I don't know whether it was a volcano or something detonated," said Tyler in the video.

The video uploaded by Tyler Glockner soon went viral on online spaces, and it has already racked up more than 3,92,000 views on YouTube. After watching the video, most of the viewers argued that governments and space agencies like NASA are covering up various truths about alien life on Mars.

Some users even went ahead and argued that NASA is losing its credibility every day.

"NASA is a BS agency, staffed by self-sanctimonious liars. Mars is a living planet, as anyone who has studied Mars for the last 50 years," commented Edward Garrison, a YouTube user.

"Dear NASA, Thanks for airbrushing the UFOs out of all your pics. We all feel so much safer KNOWING you are protecting us from them," commented Adam J, another YouTuber.

NASA is slowly turning out to be one of the soft targets of conspiracy theorists since the unexpected blackout of Mars Curiosity Rover in September 2017. Later Mars Opportunity Rover too went offline after a gigantic dust storm that engulfed the planet.

When the Hubble and Chandra telescopes were put on a safe mode recently, many conspiracy theorists argued that something sinister is going on in the red planet, and NASA is intentionally covering up shocking details regarding alien life.

The revelation from Glockner came just a few days after conspiracy theorists spotted clouds shaped like alien mothership in the skies of California. Even though experts consider these clouds as a completely natural formation, adamant conspiracy theorists strongly argued that the shape spotted in the skies is actually an alien ship using cloud cloaking technology.