An unidentified flying object (UFO) was spotted in broad daylight in Mexico recently, and it has compelled many to believe that alien life is a reality. The alleged UFO was seen hovering across the city for some time, and many people soon captured the eerie sighting in their smartphones.

The UFO apparently flew above a hundred meters off the ground, and during its movement, it emanated a blurry field. As the clip went viral on social media platforms, many people strongly argued that extraterrestrial beings used to visit the earth, and the governments all across the world are well aware of their existence.

The clip was originally captured by Carlos Sanchez, a YouTube user, and it gained popularity after it was shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel UFO Institute.

Later, popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring who runs the website 'UFO Sightings Daily' analyzed the clip and argued that the blurry field around the object spotted is a unique characteristic of several UFOs which people have spotted over years.

"The UFO tilted some as it moved, which is what many UFOs do in order to control their direction. Just sad he had such a bad camera. Looks like he is using an old phone to record it. Had it been an iPhone 7-8 this video would be definitive proof of the existence of aliens. I also notice that there is a blurry field around it...just as thousands of UFO reports also describe," wrote Waring on his website.

However, experts dismissed the UFO angle, and they made it clear that the object spotted in the skies of Mexico could be actually a high flying drone or a plastic bag floating in the air. An independent verification of the incident with fact-checking is still awaited.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few hours after an alleged alien mothership was spotted in the skies of California. In the California video, an object with distinct edges was seen hiding behind a giant cloud. Even though experts clarified this shape as a natural formation, adamant conspiracy theorists widely shared this clip on social media platforms and alleged that aliens have paid a visit to the earth.