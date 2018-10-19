An eerie footage has surfaced online that shows an unidentified flying object (UFO) making a live appearance during an Argentine news show.

In the clip, newsreaders in C5n channel were seen hosting the program with clear Buenos Aires sky in the background. Soon, the female newsreader spotted a strange metallic object in the skies, and she was left stunned to see the object climbing up.

The footage of this bizarre incident was later shared on YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'The Hidden Underbelly'.

"During the transmission of the morning news, in the space dedicated to the weather forecast host Mariela Fernández, managed to capture a "UFO", The metallic object crosses quickly from end to end of the screen, In those moments, both surprised the host tried to explain what they observed, 'it's not a plane,' exclaims Mariela Fernández in front of the giant screen," wrote the conspiracy theory channel in the video description.

The video of the UFO in TV show soon went viral on online space, and many people argued that extraterrestrial life is a reality. Some conspiracy theorists even alleged that governments all around the world and space agencies like NASA are covering up secrets related to alien life fearing public panic.

These theorists strongly argue that the US government is conducting secret experiments in US government's secret installation Area 51 with the help of friendly grey aliens.

This is not the first time that unidentified flying objects are making their eerie cameo appearances during television programs. In last June, conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavi777' had uncovered a video that shows a glowing UFO appearing in the skies during a German TV show.

In the video, multiple UFOs can be seen moving erratically in the skies, and at times. The flying objects also rhythmically appeared and disappeared which dismissed the possibility of these flying objects being meteorites.