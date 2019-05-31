Vivek Oberoi recently expressed his excitement to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Twitter. However, a small goof-up on his part caused him to promote Salman Khan's Bharat movie.

Vivek Oberoi posted a picture with PM Modi with a caption in which he mistakenly used the hashtag #Bharat with the film's emoticon. Vivek soon noticed the mistake, deleted the tweet, and made a fresh tweet without using the hashtag.

"Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I'm watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn [sic]," he tweeted.

However, the blunder already caught people's attention, who started trolling the actor for the same. Apart from Vivek, several other Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher attended the oath-taking ceremony

Earlier, Vivek was in news for another tweet in which he had shared a meme that involved him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The meme referred to Aishwarya's past relationship with Salman as 'opinion poll', affair with Vivek as 'exit poll' and her marriage with Abhishek as 'results'.

Vivek was vehemently trolled and criticised for the tweet, following which he had apologised saying that he did not intend to hurt anyone, but shared it just because he had found the meme to be funny.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek had chosen to not comment on the controversy, Salman had reacted to it saying that he hardly gets time to check social media, and so he did not see the meme or Vivek's tweet. Vivek was recently seen in the biopic of Modi titled PM Narendra Modi.