Rating PM Narendra Modi

Making biopics is a tricky affair, and it gets trickier when it is on the life of a political leader; especially in the current scenario of Indian politics. The movie 'PM Narendra Modi' is one such biopic that is likely to leave the audience divided between two views – it is simply a propaganda film or it honestly depicts the challenging life of Modi.

STORYLINE

The movie 'PM Narendra Modi' presents Vivek Oberoi playing the titular role. The film showcases different stages of Modi's life - from being a simple tea-seller to becoming a sanyasi, followed by his services as RSS member, then serving as Gujarat Chief Minister, and ultimately becoming the Prime Minister of India.

The movie depicts Modi as a selfless person, for whom nothing comes before the welfare of the nation. He always wanted to serve the people of the country, and when he gets the opportunity, he leaves behind everything to fulfil his dream and ambitions.

The film also showcases the controversial aspects of Modi's life including the 2002 Gujarat riots that took place during his tenure as CM. The movie presents Modi as an honest political leader, whom the opposition relentlessly tries to frame in false charges. How the political icon rises to fame, and how he overcomes all the hurdles through hard work and honesty makes the crux of the film.

PERFORMANCES

Vivek as Narendra Modi is convincing to watch in most parts, but his performance also looks a bit too dramatic in certain portions. The actor has put good emphasis on the body language of Modi, which shows in his performance. Overall, it is not Vivek's best work, but a decent one.

Manoj Joshi plays the character of Amit Shah, who is Modi's biggest support. His appearance in the film matches with the actual political leader. The supporting cast has also done a satisfactory job, and overall, the film is decent in terms of performance.

POSITIVES

The movie PM Narendra Modi has a few thrilling moments that hikes up the pace of the film periodically. It also delivers a good dose of nationalistic feeling, urging people to stay united by not getting into religious differences. There are no songs to kill the flow of the film.

NEGATIVES

The movie appears to be highly propaganda driven in nature. Even if the series of events showcased in it are true, it is difficult to take everything in it as complete "black and white". The movie does not really look like a biopic, but a typical Bollywood drama on various levels.

VERDICT

Overall, PM Narendra Modi is an all-in-all Modi show that will leave his supporters clapping for him, and his critics in disgust; both will have their own reasons.