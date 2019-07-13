Vivek Oberoi is yet again under netizens' attack for his tweets. This time the actor made a tweet on India's lose at the World Cup semi-final that irked a large section of people.

Vivek shared a meme video that shows a man getting excited to see a woman walking towards him to hug him, but actually she hugs another man who was walking behind him. The first man eventually leaves the scene embarrassed.

Vivek compared the embarrassed man's condition with that of Indian fans after the team lost the semi-final against New Zealand. "This is what happened to Indian fans in the #WC semi finals! #CWC19," he captioned it.

This tweet from the actor was followed by series of criticisms and memes on him in return. Many found the tweet distasteful, and slammed Vivek for mocking the Indian fans, when they were heart-broken due to the World Cup loss.

While some trolled him on the line of his Bollywood career, some others mocked him with the same meme saying, "this is what happened with Vivek when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually married Abhishek Bachchan".

This is not the first time that Vivek got roasted for his tweets. Earlier, he had created a big controversy by making a tweet during last Lok Sabha elections wherein, he compared his past affair with Aishwarya as "exit poll", her past relationship with Salman Khan as "opinion poll", and the actress' marriage with Abhishek as "result".

He was vehemently criticised even then for the "distasteful" tweet that dragged a married woman. However, he had later deleted the tweet, and had apologised for hurting sentiments of people.