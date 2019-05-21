Vivek Oberoi made headlines recently for his "insulting" tweet involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But just some time before the controversial tweet, the actress' father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan made an advisory tweet that goes perfectly for Vivek.

Vivek tweeted out a meme that involved him, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya. The tweet did not go down well with majority of people, who trolled and lambasted the actor on social media.

The concerned meme involved three pictures of Aishwarya – one with Salman, one with Vivek and the last one with Abhishek, referred to as "opinion polls", "exit polls" and "results" respectively.

While Vivek eventually deleted his tweet and apologised for it as well, he might have refrained himself from making this tweet if he had seen Big B's advice. Just some time before Vivek made the tweet, Amitabh tweeted advising people to be careful with their posts on social media.

"Social media par soch samajh kar zikr karo, ae-dost, kahin saamajik aitabaar se gair munaasib na ho," his tweet in Hindi read.

This co-incidence came to notice of a lot of people, who were surprised to see the veteran actor making this tweet just some minutes before Vivek created the controversy. While some called it a mere co-incidence, some felt it to be Amitabh's strong "sixth sense".

"Must say that AB's tweets have prophetic tendencies. He had put out a tweet shortly before Sridevi's death, and this tweet was put at 12:07 pm & at 1:23 pm Vivek Oberoi tweeted about Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan & Abhishek Bachchan," one person replied to Amitabh's tweet. A lot of people agreed to it as well.

It is to be mentioned, something similar had happened before Sridevi's death. Just a few hours before the news of Sridevi's death had broken, he had made a tweet that many felt was a premonition from the megastar.

