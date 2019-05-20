Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi Twitter, Vivek Oberoi tweet, Vivek Oberoi trolled, Vivek Oberoi slammed, Vivek Oberoi share meme, Salman Khan Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai

National Commission for Women (NCW), on Monday, has issued a notice to Vivek Oberoi for sharing a 'distasteful' meme about him, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan juxtaposing with the exit polls.

Demanding an explanation over his tweet on exit polls, NCW chairperson asked Vivek Oberoi to apologise for his action on social media as well as to the concerned person. She also said that they will contact Twitter to take down the said post which was disrespectful towards the people involved.

"We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately," Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson, told ANI.

The particular meme had described Salman and Aishwarya's dating life as "Opinion polls", Vivek and Aishwarya's dating life as "Exit polls and Abhishek and Aishwarya married life as "result." Vivek found it quite creative and took a sly dig saying, "No politics here....just life" followed by a laughing emoji.

While Vivek was amused with the meme, Twitter users found his actions very obnoxious and urged him to move on in life. Looking at his tweet, Sonam Kapoor called it disgusting and classless, while many others slammed the Saathiya actor for his sickening mindset.

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

How cheap a person can b ... @vivekoberoi thinks after his film on #Modi he is reincarnation of #Modi Look at the level of disrespect for women @SalmanKhanHolic don't u think he has crossed limits @SrBachchan it's disrespect to any women — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 20, 2019

Highly Disgusting ! — Aarti (@aartic02) May 20, 2019

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019