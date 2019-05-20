The history between Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi has been among the most talked about things in the industry. All three have moved on in their respective lives and Vivek has finally learned the art of laughing at his bitter and sweet past.

It has been almost sixteen years that Vivek Oberoi had called the press to talk about Salman Khan's threatening calls to the Saathiya actor over Aishwarya Rai. Vivek had even said that an inebriated Salman had threatened to kill him. Ever since then, Vivek Oberoi has tried numerous times on various occasions to speak to the actor and ask for forgiveness, but to no avail.

Interestingly, no one from the Bollywood industry came out in support of Vivek's outburst in the media. Instead, they all spoke against Vivek for speaking about the incident in the media rather than sorting out their differences personally.

Years have past and so has life. While Salman remained unmarried, Aishwarya and Vivek got married to their respective partners and are currently leading a happy life. But forgetting the past has never been easy as it may get tiring and exhausting talking about it. You can either run from it or learn from it or just have a good laugh at it. And it seems like Vivek has chosen the laughing part.

So various agencies have conducted exit polls after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and have been predicting which party will come into power. Many political leaders have been urging people not to believe in exit and opinion polls as the end result may vary according to the final calculation of total votes.

Several memes have also been making the rounds of social media and when Vivek Oberoi came across a meme mocking exit and opinion polls that sums up his life, he couldn't resist from sharing it with his followers on Twitter. The meme called Salman and Aishwarya's dating life as "Opinion polls", Vivek and Aishwarya's dating life as "Exit polls and Abhishek and Aishwarya married life as "result."

The meme cracked him up and Vivek posted it on Twitter saying, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life " Now it remains to be seen whether Vivek has again managed to ruffle feathers with his act. Many people on Twitter have found it distasteful in nature, while most of them are rolling on the floor laughing. Take a look.