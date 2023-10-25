After winning rave reviews for his films like The Kashmir Files and the Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri is all set to make Mahabharata. The director announced the film as a three part project which will be called – Parva. Vivek had earlier hinted at making something like Mahabharat and also said that it wouldn't be as grand as a Karan Johar project.

Mahabharat announcement

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at @iambuddha_films are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr. SL Bhyrappa's 'modern classic': PARVA - AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called 'Masterpiece of masterpieces'," Agnihotri wrote.

Will it be mythology or history?

Vivek had stated that he wil treat Mahabharat like mythology and not history. "If I have to treat Mahabharat, which I will definitely, I'm destined to make it, I'll treat it like history. I'm not going to read Mahabharat like mythology because, in my mind, it's not mythology," Agnihotri told Republic channel in an interview.

The maverick film director also added that he will not waste crores on making the film. "My film is not to glorify Arjun or Bheem and all those things. I know Bollywood's way of thinking, what they want to do I don't want to do that. I want to give out the message of dharma and adharma. Why should I spend, waste unnecessarily hundreds and hundreds of crores to do that spectacle? There are lots of people, you have Karan Johar to produce those kinds of films, why should I do that?" Vivek had further added.