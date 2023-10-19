A Night of Achievements and Omissions

Vivek Agnihotri, along with his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, attended the prestigious ceremony to receive the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration for "The Kashmir Files." Karan Johar was also in attendance, picking up the Special Jury Award for his film, "Shershaah."

After the formalities, a grand group photo was taken, featuring several notable celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and others, alongside Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting. However, the drama unfolded when Vivek Agnihotri decided to crop Karan Johar out of the photo, sparking intrigue and conversation in the entertainment world.

A Polarized Move

The controversial cropping incident quickly caught the attention of netizens. Some curious onlookers questioned the omission, asking, "Hey, where is Karan?" and "Karan bhi toh tha na?" Vivek Agnihotri's actions have only served to deepen the divide between him and Karan Johar.

The Cultural Critique

In a recent interview with DNA, Vivek Agnihotri did not mince words about his views on the state of Indian cinema. He asserted, "After the advent of Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar – not the one from 'Deewar' but one from 'Shehanshah' – the cinema after that never told real stories. Especially Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema, which has actually damaged the cultural fabric of India in a very disastrous way. So, I felt it was important to tell real, honest stories."

This candid criticism of Karan Johar's and Shah Rukh Khan's cinema highlights a wider debate within the Indian film industry regarding the nature of storytelling and its impact on the cultural landscape.

Mixed Fortunes for Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, "The Vaccine War," earned positive critical acclaim. However, it faced challenges at the box office, underperforming in terms of commercial success.

The ongoing feud between Vivek Agnihotri and Karan Johar continues to be a topic of interest for industry observers and fans alike, as it underscores the complex relationship between creativity, culture, and commerce in the world of Indian cinema.