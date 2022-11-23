After Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next is based on India's fight against the covid pandemic and how eventually a home-grown vaccine came into effect. Titled The Vaccine War, the film will be bankrolled jointly by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

"Presenting 'THE VACCINE WAR' - an incredible true story of a war that you didn't know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us," a tweet from the filmmaker reads.

A press statement from the team reads, "Now with us as a country undergoing a ton of trauma in the last two years. When the world was still struggling to form a formula, India hit it out of the park by becoming one of the few countries to achieve success with vaccines. Several Indian scientists and doctors gave their sweat and blood to make sure that the vaccine was made. IamBuddha (Vivek's non-profit organisation) and the team have been researching and studying the same for a year and now are ready with all the valid documents."

Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Our team at @i_ambuddha is researching on how India fought COVID for almost a year+. We discovered details which can make any human proud of our scientists & leadership. I fail to understand why our media doesn’t do such research & make youth proud of Bharat? Isn’t it their job? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 21, 2022

Elaborating on the same, Vivek Agnihotri says "We have been working really hard on researching everything that went wrong when our country struggled during the pandemic. Now we are ready with one year of research, 52 people who spend their days and nights executing it and summing it up in 8000 pages".

