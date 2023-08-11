Vivek Agnihotri feels he is destined to make Mahabharata. The Kashmir Files director revealed that he will not make Mahabharata as a mythology. He added that he will treat the film as history and not mythology. "If I have to treat Mahabharat, which I will definitely, I'm destined to make it, I'll treat it like history. I'm not going to read Mahabharat like mythology because, in my mind, it's not mythology," Agnihotri told Republic channel.

Rajamouli's Mahabharata

On being asked about SS Rajamouli's plans of making the epic mythology, Agnihotri said that by the time the RRR director makes the film, he will retire. "Arre Rajamouli ji jab tak banayenge tab tak toh main retire bhi ho chuka hounga (I will retire by the time Rajamouli ji completes shooting Mahabharata)."

Vivek Agnihotri also revealed that he is not going to waste crores of money on making the film larger-than-life. The ace filmmaker revealed that he will just portray adharm and dharm and not spend crores unncessarily to make the film look big.

Karan Johar's Mahabharata

"My film is not to glorify Arjun or Bheem and all those things. I know Bollywood's way of thinking, what they want to do I don't want to do that. I want to give out the message of dharma and adharma. Why should I spend, waste unnecessarily hundreds and hundreds of crores to do that spectacle? There are lots of people, you have Karan Johar to produce those kinds of films, why should I do that?" Vivek added.