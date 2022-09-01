The massive success of Kashmir Files has put Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in the spotlight. All eyes are on his next move and on many occasions he has hinted that his next project will also be based on real-life happening. And now the filmmaker has finally announced that he would collaborate with Abhishek Agarwal Arts to bring in stories rooted in Bharat and that contribute to Indic Renaissance.

While taking to his social media, the director shared a post with glimpses of his meeting with producers Mr. & Mrs Tej Narain Agrawal. He wrote, "Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage, and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat."

Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat. https://t.co/HfLQ3EVLdF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 31, 2022

The director has taken a sabbatical from social media to focus on his script. Interestingly, Vivek recently hinted that he would like to make a movie on the covid vaccination drive by ICMR. "I am highly inspired to make a film on this greatest achievement of Humanity. I am also very proud that Bharat did it. Should I make it? If I do, what should be the title? #200CroreVaccinations," he wrote.

I am highly inspired to make a film on this greatest achievement of Humanity. I am also very proud that Bharat did it.



Should I make it? If I do, what should be the title? #200CroreVaccinations https://t.co/Yw8GPN3FL7 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 18, 2022

In another post, he shared, "A big SALUTE to the scientists of @icmr_niv, who without much resources, made the vaccine in the shortest time. A big SALUTE to@narendramodi for his dynamic & decisive leadership without which it wouldn't have been possible. A big SALUTE to frontline workers. #200CroreVaccinations"