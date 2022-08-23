In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap casually remarked that he would prefer RRR over The Kashmir Files as India's official entry to the Oscars. Well, the statement has triggered a row with the Kashmir Files director claiming that Bollywood is running a campaign against them.

Explaining his point of view, the director in a statement asked, "Why Bollywood is suffering today because you are trying to pass on your failure to an individual because that works and everybody picks up that as new."

He further added, "So all this kind of hypocrisy, arrogance, and this flashy, flamboyant lifestyle paid organised publicity campaigns, all these things people have seen in the last few years during COVID and now they are not willing to accept it, which is a good thing which has made Bollywood rethink about the ideology they following."

The director also stated that his previous films were completely ignored by the industry and critics alike. "First of all, they don't have any right to complain. If we talk about me, they have fully boycotted my 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam', The Tashkent Files was boycotted by the Bollywood critics and from the theatres. They are still running a campaign against 'The Kashmir Files' Oscars submission. So they are experts in this. It is a very serious topic and I take it very seriously. According to me, the boycott is an anger of the audience due to the disconnect of the Indian middle-class people with the producers and the stars because of their arrogance."

Agnihotri also questioned the dark side of Bollywood which no one wants to speak about. "I have a question, why does no one speak or raise their voice against the corruption or Moral decay in Bollywood or the exploitation? While everyone surrenders in front of these things but speaks in the otter world that we are standing against the power, do you think that the common man is so foolish that they won't be able to see this hypocrisy? The people have seen through and now people are saying you give us good content then only will watch it, you can not fool us with the packages of the Diwali release or eid release or his film or her film. This is the verdict."