Vivek Agnihotri has a few words to say on Karan Johar's decision to quit Twitter. The Kashmir Files filmmaker has tweeted several statements on "someone" quitting Twitter for "positivity" but not quitting "Instagram". In his tweet, Vivek has called the person a "hypocrite" and "fake". Let's take a look at what he tweeted.

Vivek's sly dig at Johar

Vivek first tweeted, "Quitters never win. Winners never quit." He went on to elaborate, "I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn't allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life."

I believe a genuine person seeking positive energies would leave Social Media completely. Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life. https://t.co/oNfwCDO8Nu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 10, 2022

Agnihotri's tweet comes a day after Karan Johar bid adieu to Twitter. "The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director tweeted, "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" KJo's decision has left many sympathizing with the Koffee with Karan host. But there were many who were still trolling Johar over his decision.

Vivek's take on Koffee with Karan

A few days earlier, Vivek had called Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan a "bulls**t programme". Vivek had said, "I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I'll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial," he told Brut.