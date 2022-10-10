Karan Johar has bid adieu to the social media platform – Twitter. The ace filmmaker resigned from the networking platform to make space for positivity. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has been under the fury of trolls who constantly keep attacking him. KJo's decision has left many sympathizing with the Koffee with Karan host.

Karan's last tweet

On the other hand, there are many who are still trolling Johar. Karan said that leaving Twitter was his one step towards making positive energies. "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!," Karan wrote while saying goodbye.

"Thank God...nepotism God is going away...very soon you will go away from making Napo movies also #karanjohar," wrote one user.

Trolls attack again

"Good. We have also bid goodbye to Karan Johar crаp movies & Bollywood coz we are also 'making space for more positive energies' #KaranJohar #BoycottbollywoodForever," wrote another user.

"With fake PR and propaganda, you make Twitter a negative space. Then quit by saying, "I want positive energy..." Hypocrisy at level best! #karanjohar," said another social media user.

Many call out the trolling culture

There were many who called out the toxic trend of abusing and trolling celebs to an extent that they are forced to freely express themselves.

"So, @karanjohar posted a goodbye tweet, and deleted his Twitter account. The relentless hate and negativity on Twitter have pushed so many public figures and celebrities off the platform. While some reduce their engagement significantly, some just move on," a user wrote.

"This is your victory, you are above the pettiness #karanjohar," wrote another user.