Karan Johar has revealed that he might never get married. The renowned producer and director spilled the beans on a chat show. He added that it is too late for him to find a partner and he regrets it. Karan added that it was his focus on the professional front that made him keep his personal life at the backseat.

What KJo feels now

"I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life," he told on a leading chat show.

The deepest regret

KJo went on to add, "The bigger regret I have is that I didn't give that part of my life the importance that I think that it deserved at a certain point in time and now, I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times."

He asserted how a parent, a child can never fulfill the love and comfort of a partner. He said that it was a "vacant spot" in his life and that's his deepest regret.