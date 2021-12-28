Karan Johar's explosive interview talking about new actors and their exorbitant fee has taken social media by storm. KJo revealed how he is fed up of newbies demanding a huge sum and wishes to show their report card first. Karan added that despite the pandemic, the trend of this fee hike continued. He also blamed their managers for feeding them wrong data about satellite rights and digital releases.

Karan made the statement during an interview with Film Companion where Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti were also present. They all added that sometimes it gets difficult to cut the budget and even more difficult to make the actors understand why they can't be paid a certain amount.

Karan wants newbies to see their report card

"There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They're asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to."

"I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special," Karan added.

Karan's statements have led social media to believe that he is talking about Kartik Aaryan, with whom Dharma Productions had a major fallout. It was widely speculated by several reports that the fallout was due to Aaryan's starry tantrums and fee hike. However, nothing was confirmed. Kartik was eventually ousted from Dharma's Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor.