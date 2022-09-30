If there is one thing about Vivek Agnihotri we all know by now, it has to be the fact that he is the most undiplomatic and rationale person in the industry. He doesn't mind calling a spade, a spade. Basking in the success of The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri was recently asked about why doesn't get invited to Koffee with Karan.

And, the response was as cut-to-the point as one would have expected from him. "I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I'll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial," he told Brut.

He also added, "I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a... It's not that my life revolves around only sex and who's ditching who... and who's sleeping around with who."

Vivek's take on what the show is all about

Vivek also spoke about how it was a "bullshit programme" and added that people on the show are calling one another from their own inner circle and channels are just paying them. He also called it as problematic as we find the anchors shouting on some news channels.

There was a lot of chatter about why Taapsee Pannu was not invited to KJo's show despite commercial and critical success of her films. Talking about this on the finale episode, Karan revealed that since there are going to be just 12 episodes they have to invite and make up unique guest combos and he feared that if Taapsee said no to him, it would make him sad.