Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has overthrown the BO figures of The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri's film on the Hindu genocide in Kashmir had created a storm at the box office. One of the highest rated and biggest commercial success of the year, TKF is expected to sweep numerous awards at the awards season.

Vivek Agnihotri's sharp reaction

However, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has superseded the BO figures of The Kashmir Files. Brahmastra has entered the Rs 200 cr club and there is no turning back for the film. Even in its second week run, the film is making moolahs and has as good a footfall as the first week.

Reacting to the reports of the astraverse movie leaving behind his film, Agnihotri said that he is not a part of any such "dumb race". He also questioned how did the film beat The Kashmir Files and mentioned paid PR and influencers as well. He also refused to call himself a part of Bollywood.

"Hahahaha. I don't know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles...with sticks, rods, hockey... or AK47 or stones.... Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood."

The earlier digs

This comes a few days after Agnihotri had taken a subtle dig at Ranbir Kapoor's role "Shiva" in the film with that of Anupam Kher's "Shiva" in The Kashmir Files. "Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars," he wrote along with a picture of Anupam Kher from the film. He went on to add, ""Never fool around with Shiva".