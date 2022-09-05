The countdown for the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, which is already being systematically targeted by a section of audience, has received yet another blow as the first review of the film has given a thumbs down for the multilingual film.

Brahmastra First Review

Umair Sandhu, who claims to be having access to some overseas censor board and posts film reviews on social media accounts, has claimed that the Hindi film lacks soul.

On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than exepcted, since the fulm fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent, [sic]" he wrote it on his Instagram account

However, he praised the VFX quality of the film. He wrote, "#brahmastra is also high on VFC and a couple of sequences are well implemented. Songs are terrific! [sic]"

The reviewer was not impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's performance, but hailed his wife Alia Bhatt's acting in the flick. "#ranbirkapoor looking confused & even don't know what's he doing but @aliabhatt performing better than him @ she is looking cute, [sic]" he added.

Will Negative Reviews Affect Brahmastra?

Although he has given a negative review about Brahmastra, his words are unlikely to impact as there has always been questions over the authenticity of his claims.

On the other hand, a section of audience have targeted Brahmastra asking fans to boycott the film. There are posting several instances of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt of insulting Hindu religion. Hence, people want the film to fail at the box office.

Interestingly, the advance booking of Brahmastra has met with good response.