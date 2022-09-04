Despite the negative campaigns carried out by a section of netizens on social media sites, the advance booking of tickets for Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has met with a stupendous response.

50K Tickets Sold

The multilingual film has sold over 50 thousand tickets from three multiplex chains alone, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama. Out of 50,000, over 30,000 tickets have been sold for the first-day shows at PVR Cinemas, INOX and Cinepolis.

As per the trade trackers, this has taken the industry by a surprise as this is considered to be the best response for a Hindi film released in 2022. Some reports even claim that the response is next only to Yash's magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2.

Great Opening Guaranteed

The response by the fans promises a grand opening for Brahmastra on the opening day.

Industry insiders say that Brahmastra will easily get a great start and might do well on Saturday. However, the success of the film largely depends on word-of-mouth.

"If there is a positive buzz, an average film might end up becoming a successful venture. But if there are some systematic online campaigns, even above average content might end up becoming a flop film. So, the content of Brahmastra should be extremely good to overcome attacks on social media sites," an industry veteran opines.

Looking at the trends, Brahmastra will easily gross over Rs 15-20 crore on the opening day.

The movie is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.