The collection of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has remained stable on the fifth day at the Indian box office.

Brahmastra 5th Day Collection

The multilingual managed to rake in an estimated revenue of around Rs 13-14 crore on the fifth day. Although the collection saw a dip of 15 per cent, yet it is considered a good collection as it is a weekday.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra earned a slightly lesser collection than the first-day collection of this year's second biggest opener Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Brahmastra minted Rs 37 crore on the first day and added Rs 42 crore on day two at the India box office.

The Hindi flick added Rs 46 crore to take its first weekend total to Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office. On Monday, the collection witnessed a massive dip as it collected Rs 15 crore on the fourth day.

In five days, Brahmastra has minted Rs 154 crore at the Indian box office.

The trade trackers are now predicting the movie to gross around Rs 175 crore at the Indian box office by the end of the first week.

Will it be a Profitable Venture?

This is a tough question to answer at this stage as the film is made with the budget of Rs 410 crore. The movie has should gross over Rs 800 crore to enter the profit zone. If the non-theatrical business is taken into consideration, then it should at least make around Rs 650 crore.

As of now, the estimated gross collection is over Rs 275 crore.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a fantasy adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Mukerji – in his debut production – under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.