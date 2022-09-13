Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has managed to overcome the negative talks and made impressive business in the first four days.

The multilingual movie has earned Rs 140 crore (nett) collection in the four days. Brahmastra minted Rs 37 crore on the first day and added Rs 42 crore on the day two at India box office.

The Hindi flick added Rs 46 crore to take its first weekend total to Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office. On Monday, the collection witnessed a massive dip as it collected Rs 15 crore on the fourth day.

5 Records Broken by Brahmastra

Biggest Non Holiday Opener

The movie has become the biggest non-holiday opener by grossing Rs 45 crore with a net income of Rs 37 crore on the first day. It shattered the record of Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3, which had minted Rs 36.22 crore.

Ranbir-starrer Tops Global Box Office in Sep 9-11 Weekend

For the first time, a Bollywood film has topped the global box office chart in the form of Brahmastra. The movie grossed $26.50 million (Rs 211 crores) in the September 9-11 weekend.

Alia Bhatt's Biggest Opener

The film has become the biggest opener of Alia Bhatt's career by grossing Rs 37 crore on the release day and Rs 125 crore in the first weekend. Brahmastra broke the record of her blockbuster film RRR which earned Rs 20.07 crore on the first day and Rs 75.87 crore in the opening weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor's Biggest Opener

Brahmastra has beaten the opening-day and weekend records of Sanju, which had collected Rs 34.75 crore and Rs 120.06 crore, respectively.

First Indian film to top the Australian box office.

Karan Johar-produced film got the biggest opening for a Bollywood film at the Australian box office as it earned $903,354 in the first weekend.