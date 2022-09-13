Finally a sign of relief for Bollywood! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is striking the box office number ever since its release. According to the number released by Box Office Worldwide, Brahmastra has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide on its opening weekend.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama was released on 8,900 screens worldwide -- 5,100 screens in India and 3,800 screens overseas.

And the breakdown of numbers is as follows:

(Domestic Market)Day 1: 37.50 cr (31.5 cr)

Day 2: 41.50 cr (37.5 cr)

Day 3: 46 cr (39.5 cr)

Total: 125 cr nett (148 cr gross)

Worldwide Gross

Day 1: 3.8 million $

Day 2: 3.1 million $

Day 3: 2.8 million $

Total: 9.7 million $ (77 cr INR)

With zero competition at the box office, trade pundits are predicting a gross collection of Rs 325 cr and Rs 450 cr in week one and two respectively. Interestingly, Brahmastra BO is compared with the collections of Yash's KGF 2 and Rajamouli's RRR.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 earned Rs 193 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Its lifetime collection was approx Rs 434.70 crore. The total box office collection of KGF 2 (all languages) stands at Rs 1,198 Cr worldwide with an estimated Rs 442 Cr at the Indian box office on its opening weekend.

On the other hand, Rajamouli's RRR earned a whopping Rs 500 Cr on its opening weekend with the Hindi version grossing Rs 75 Cr. The film still holds the highest weekend box office collection domestically.

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe--capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy too play pivotal roles with an interesting cameo by SRK.