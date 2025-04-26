Suniel Shetty has urged every Indian to show solidarity and not fall in the trap of hatred amid the Pahalgam terror attack. Th Dhadkan actor urged everyone to stay united and show it to the world that Kashmir will forever remain ours. He also requested the citizens of the country to plan their next trip to nowhere else but Kashmir.

"For us, service to humanity is service to God. The Almighty will see everything and respond. Right now, we need to stay united as Indians. We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That's why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort," Shetty said to the media after Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony.

Next holiday in Kashmir

"Humein nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hai, humein yeh decide karna hah ki aaj se agli chutti jo humaari hogi, woh Kashmir mein hi hogi aur kahi nahi hogi. Unko yeh dikhana hai ki humein darr nahi hai, aur vakayi mein darr hai nahi (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared and actually there is no fear)."

Ready to visit Kashmir

Suniel further added that he himself called up the authorities to let them know that if they feel that these actors should come to promote tourism or to shoot, they would come for sure. He added that he would definitely go to Kashmir soon and added that the young and innocent kids of Kashmir haven't done anything wrong in all of this.