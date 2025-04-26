After Fawad Khan and Hania Amir, Mahira Khan also shared her take on the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistani artist Mahira took to social media to condemn the Pahalgam attack by terrorists that claimed 26 lives. But, chose to delete the post soon. Mahira, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees', deleted the post within a few hours of sharing it.

In her social media post, Mahira had written, "Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam." This was followed by a broken heart emoji.

The reason behind why she deleted the post remains unknown. While Mahira might have deleted her post, many other Pak artists have expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terror attack. Fawad Khan, whose Bollywood film 'Abir Gulaal' is now in jeopardy, also condemned the attack in strong words.

Pak celebs react

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," the Kapoor & Sons actor wrote.

"Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope-we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone-it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always," popular face from Pakistani, Hania Aamir wrote.

"My deepest condolences to the affected families... An act of terrorism against one is terrorism against all...What's happening to the world?" Mawra Hocane shared.