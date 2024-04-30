Mahira Khan recently attended Arijit Singh's concert and the cute exchange between them has melted our hearts. Arijit, while performing at a concert in Dubai, asked the camera to pan to one of the audience members. The camera was then seen turning to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star Mahira Khan, who was sitting in the audience, enjoying Arijit's music.

The legendary singer is then seen apologising to Mahira for failing to recognise her. He, however, makes up for it in a much better way than imagined. Singh sang 'Zaalima' for the actress to make up for his mistake and added that she was the one who made the song beautiful. "You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there," Singh said.

Arijit apologises

"I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it's her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn't recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much," Arijit Singh added.

Mahira's response

Mahira was then seen blushing as Arijit sang and the camera continued to stay on her. Later, reacting to it, Mahira wrote on social media, "I wasn't meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it's beautiful when you see humility in an artist... because he knows, it isn't him.. he's just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!"