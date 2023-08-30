Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. While the actress couldn't come back to India to promote the film, she did garner a huge fan following. The Pakistani actress has now spoken about the phase where she was targeted for doing an "Indian film". The actress has revealed that owing to the whole episode, she underwent massive manic depression and has been on anti-depressants ever since.

The Raees controversy

Mahira Khan revealed that she used to get constant threatening, negative and mean calls back then about why she did the film. She added that she had no idea that the whole thing would get so political. She added that she hoped that the film atleast releases in India as the people of Pakistan love Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira on being slammed for smoking pictures with Ranbir Kapoor

Mahira, who is rumoured to be getting married for the second time in September, also opened up about her viral smoking picture with Ranbir Kapoor. "That was a hard time for me. I felt attacked. My picture was constantly there on their channels, and even here, I'm getting mean tweets, and threats and comments. They're like, 'Get out of here', and I was like, 'I was never there, I'm here, I'm home'. And people at home are saying, 'Why did you even go?," she said in a FWhy podcast.

"I was being attackedr from both sides, and that is the time when my faith broke a little. I developed severe anxiety, to the point that one day, I had a panic attack and fainted. This is the first time I'm saying that, I don't know if I should. It's been six-seven years, I've been on anti-depressants. I tried leaving them in the middle, and I went into a very, very dark space," she added.