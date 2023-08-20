Mahira Khan is all set to get married for the second time. Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star, Mahira, might soon be tying the knot with her longtime beau, Salim Karim. There are reports of the two planning to get hitched married in September. The couple is expected to keep it intimate and only close relatives and family members would be present for the nikaah.

Mahira Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan, had made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. If reports are anything to go by, she was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 - 2015. There were reports of the couple having tied the knot against the wishes of their family. What led to their divorce is not clearly known but, Mahira is now single mother to baby-boy Azlaan.

There have been reports of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim being in a relationship for a while now. The two often get clicked at various events together. But, none of them have ever acknowledged their alleged relationship.

Mahira had once revealed in an interview that her mother, who happens to be a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, had broken down upon learning that her daughter was going to do a film with the superstar. She spoke about how her "amma" kept disbelieving her, and then further enquired if she is playing his love interest in the film.