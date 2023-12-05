Bollywood lost one of its finest actors Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire country including his fans in shock. Several reports claim that SSR was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. It's been over 3 years since his untimely demise and fans and his close ones are unable to fathom the loss. Despite investigations and probes involved, SSR's death remains a mystery.

People have flocked to social media and spoken about the late actor's demise. A section of fans are still waiting for justice to prevail in the SSR case.

SSR's sisters and his close friends time and again remember the actor and share details about his life. Be it Mukesh Chhabra or his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss.

Arijit Singh posts cryptic tweet on late Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death

However, to everyone's surprise, singer Arijit Singh on Sunday took to his social media handle and shared a cryptic post, seemingly trying to tell the truth behind the actor's death. As soon as he shared details about SSR's demise, the singer was flooded with comments from SSR's fans.

As soon as Arijit's comment section was flooded, the singer immediately deleted his tweet regarding SSR. This led to further curiosity about what Arijit had posted. A section of netizens who had taken the screenshot of the tweet shared it on social media.

After sharing a series of tweets related to SSR's demise Arijit deletes and apologises

Meanwhile, after deleting the tweet regarding SSR, Arijit Singh apologised to his fans.

Social media users slammed Arijit for his behaviour and said that he shouldn't have done this.

There were three tweets with screenshots that show what Arijit Singh might have deleted

One of those tweets read: "SSR was too good.. we couldn't handle him."

He then also said, "That's what happened with SSR," in a continuation of a tweet.

Fans unhappy with Arijit deleting tweets

After deleting Arijit rendered an apology to SSR fans

He wrote, "Sorry, I had to delete it."

A user commented, "Imao. mood swings are real."

The next one wrote, "This platform is dangerous."

Arijit Singh shared a close bond with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput

For the unversed, Arijit Singh is known for lending his voice to many of Sushant Singh Rajput's songs including Ik Vaari Aa, Khulke Jeene Ka, Jaan Nisaar, Qaafirana, and Phir Kabhi among others.