Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is roaring in theatres. The movie has earned over Rs 300 crores globally within three days of its release. A section of fans and critics are heaping praise on Ranbir and Bobby Deol's acting. Despite Bobby Deol's lees screentime, movie-goers are praising the actor's role as a mute villain. Lord Bobby didn't have a single dialogue and still wowed fans with his mere expressions.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie the movie has been under fire for its regressive dialogues

It all started with Rashmika Mandanna being brutally trolled for her 'unclear' dialogue delivery that left viewers puzzled. Her dialogue delivery with clenched teeth created confusion and memes on social media.

Some deemed it as overacting and trolled her for speaking Hindi and English in a Tamil accent.

Ranbir's character draws parallels between his wife's menstruation and his post-surgery complications

If this just wasn't enough. Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh becomes severely injured after fighting with heavily loaded machine guns and axes due to which he endures pain and suffers bladder and kidney issues. All this happened after his surgery. As per the screenplay, RK had to change adult pad time and again which made him more ruthless and agitated than ever.

In one of the pivotal scenes, Ranbir Kapoor was seen comparing his pad change with women's mensuration

He told Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna), "You change 4 pads a month and create drama over it, here I am changing 50 in a day."

Social media users have called out the makers and dialogue writers for crass and insensitive dialogue delivery.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga - we females change 4 or more pads per pad.

Lastly ?? to all stupid ppl like Vanga https://t.co/UGS31M5Hnj pic.twitter.com/XtzVTteLoy — Idli_Dosa_Garam__Samosa❤️? (@DalChawalPappad) December 2, 2023

One user mentioned, "Mahine mein 4 baar nahi din mein 4 baar change hota hai. It shows how much time Vanga sir invests into writing his female characters (Four times a month? No, four times a day! It shows how much time Vanga sir invests in crafting his female characters)."

"Mahine mein 4 baar pad change krne keliye itna krti hain tu"-#Animal.

I want to know the brand of ganja taken by vanga. Its not 4 pad/ mnth Vanga....its minimum 4 pads/day fr 5 days frm 11-59 yrs of life. Have some basic knowledge. God knows how u deal with women in ur fam. — A.D ?? (@begood317) December 2, 2023

Those who are liking Animal movie are as pathetic as movie itself



They should only change pad mahine me char baar bhi aur din me 50 baar bhi



Such a disgrace

God please kisi bhi acchi ladki ki life me aisa ladka na aaye

it’s so horrifying that people are actually liking it — Megs (@Megha0034) December 2, 2023

Another said, "That pad line itself proves Vanga has never had a woman love him enough because who needs 4 pads for a monthly period, most Indian women have pcos or pcod and the blood loss we go through at least needs 6 pads change a DAY. please talk to real women."

Bhai koi Animal ke writers ko bol do ki mahine mein chaar baar pad nahi badalte, din mein utne baar badalte hai on your period — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 1, 2023

The third one said, "Very vulgar dialogues."

What is the point?! such open wound needs good suturing & changing pad once daily for 7-14 days! but her injured womb heals itself and needs no sutures! why didn't she tell him 4 pads monthly is too little! women use 2-5 pads daily in 3 to 10 days! plus the non menstrual pads! — SilaSila?ΔΔΔ? (@Kemet2MkMert) December 2, 2023

The fourth one opined, "What is Vanga's obsession with men not having control of their bladders?"

The next user said, "Disgusting choice of words.."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others, in key roles.