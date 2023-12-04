https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/787000/fake-shah-rukh-khan-didnt-injure-his-nose-us-looks-fit-fiddle-mumbai-airport.jpg IBTimes IN

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which was released on Friday is roaring at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film has got mixed responses. Some are lauding the film, while few are unhappy with the gruesome violence.

Needless to say, this is Ranbir Kapoor's one of the finest performances of all time. The film is almost 4 hours long and the high-voltage drama and violence with a blood bath make it bearable to only a few. A section of netizens are blown away by the pulsating BGM and Bobby Deol's cameo. But most of them are unhappy with the dialogue. Despite good and bad reviews, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Animal box-office collection

On Sunday, Animal surpassed the three-day collection of Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Animal also emerged as the second film of the year, after Jawan, to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India and the Rs 350 crore club worldwide within three days.

On its third day in theatres, Animal raked in Rs 72.50 crore in the domestic market, according to early estimates by the industry tracker Sacnilk, reflecting an 8.5 per cent surge in daily box office earnings compared to the previous day.

Animal's three-day domestic nett collection reached Rs 202.57 crore, just shy of Jawan's Rs 206.06 crore and well beyond Pathan's Rs 166.75 crore.

The film Animal has minted Rs 384.6 crore in the first three days while Pathaan grossed Rs 313 crore.

And now, after the stupendous success of the film, a deleted scene from Animal has surfaced online.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead: Drunk Ranbir Kapoor takes charge of the plane.

The film also shows Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's intimate nude scene. Fans who have watched the film have now noticed that a scene from the film that featured in the music video of Arjan Vailly has now been deleted and it is now going viral.

The music video features a badly bruised Ranbir Kapoor on a flight, Ranbir is seemingly freshly attacked in the clip and his eyes are injured Ranbir, is holding a bottle of alcohol in a private jet. His cousins' turned bodyguards are looking at him drinking. As Ranbir sips from the bottle, he pushes the pilot aside and flies the private jet.

The scene was removed from the trailer and the said clip is being widely shared on X, previously known as Twitter.

Take a look at the clip of drunk Ranbir Kapoor taking charge of the plane.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur clashed at the box office. Both films were released on December 1.