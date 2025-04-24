The terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam has left the whole nation shocked. From political figures, sportsmen, and celebrities to the common public, everyone has expressed their anguish and heartbreak over the deadly attack that has so far claimed 28 lives. While celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and many more have expressed their solidarity with the victims, Amitabh Bachchan's silence on the whole matter has left some fans fuming.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his frequent social media posts and quick twitter updates; has remained silent on the matter so far. Many on social media flocked to his previous posts to ask the reason behind his silence.

Netizens miffed

"Post something without taking money also sir. Should have written something for Pahalgam," wrote a user.

"Could have shared one post for Pahalgam at least," another user commented. "Mahanalayak," read a comment.

"No opinion on Pahalgam," another comment read.

"When will Bollywood speak up on Pahalgam matter?" asked a social media user.

"Not one post on Pahalgam sir?" asked another social media user.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and wrote, "Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam." SRK further added, "In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act."

Salman Khan also took to social media to express his anger. He wrote, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted; my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai."