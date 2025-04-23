Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fans were in for a shock when the news of the ghastly terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam surfaced. Dipika and Shoaib had been sharing pictures and videos of their Kashmir sojourn just a few hours prior to the attack. Fans bombarded the couple's social media page with worried comments about their well-being.

The power couple of television had been vacationing in Kashmir with their little son, Ruhaan. As soon as the news of the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam surfaced, netizens started asking the celebrity duo of their well-being. Now, Dipika and Shoaib have informed their fans and followers that they are safe and had already left Kashmir by the time the attack happened.

Shoaib's post

"Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being... Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely... Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon," Shoaib wrote.

Prior to this, the two had been sharing endearing pictures of their getaway to the 'Switzerland of India'. From walking down the valley to soaking themselves in the warm embrace of the sunlight; the two had an enchanting vacation in Kashmir.

In the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire at civilians. So far 22 people have been confirmed dead. While Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kashmir, PM Modi also cut short his foreign trip to come back to India.

PM Modi condemns the attack

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," PM Modi tweeted.