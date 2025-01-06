Drama, stop overacting…': Dipika Kakar faces criticism for crying while presenting an exotic dish to chef Vikas Khanna on Celebrity MasterChef.

Pouplar TV actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been part of the industry for over a decade, the actor's one of the most famous shows which is still loved by the masses is Sasural Simar Ka, the actor then took a backseat from acting after she got married to her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. A few years after her wedding, the actor welcomed her first child Ruhaan and since then Dipika has been a homemaker. Apart from being an actor, Dipika is known for her culinary skills and her passion for cooking. She often treats celebrities to her famous biryani.

The actor is making her comeback on TV after five years. Dipika will be seen as a contestant in Celebrity MasterChef will air on television soon.

The promo of the same was dropped on Monday, January 5, 2025.

The promo features Dipika Kakar making an exotic dish, and chef Vikas Khanna reviews her dish.

Vikas Khanna tells Dipika, "Plan B hain kuch? (Do you have a plan B?)" as the actor is slow in prepping and presenting her dish.

Dipika in jitter replies that she will try to finish in time. She then presents Creme Brulee Tart.

Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna taste her dish, Vikas is pleased with her dish and calls it "Katal."

Upon hearing Chef Vikas praises her dish, Dipika gets emotional and starts crying, Farah Khan asks her, "Dipika, ro kyun rahe ho iitna? (Dipika, why are you crying so much?)"

Dipika says, "Mein aaj unhe represent karti ho jinhe ye bolke dabaya jata hain, 'arrey kitchen mein toh khana hi banani hain'. Haan, hu meiin home cook. (I am representing those women who are suppressed by taunts 'You have to cook in kitchen'. Yes, I am a home cook)."

Seeing Deepika cry contestant Archana Gautam also breaks down and is seen wiping her tears.

Judge Farah Khan tell Dipika Kakar. "Jo tujhe troll karte hain na, unhe mil gaya jawab (Those who troll you, they got the response today)."

As soon as the promo was dropped on the channel's official handle, netizens slammed Dipika for crying unnecessarily and criticised her for overreacting to a situation.

A user said, "It's not Sasural simar ka stop overacting please.."

Another user mentioned, "Got the drama they wanted.."

About Celebrity MasterChef

The judges of the Celebrity MasterChef include Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan. Other contestants who will be part of the show include Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.